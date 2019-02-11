Winter fatigue in full effect

Most people are just plain sick of it. Weeks and weeks of rain, snow, sleet, and ice.

“I get my groceries go home and stay there until it clears up and then I come out again,” said Sue Lingel.

“I don't know what to say I used to live in the tropics but this is what you get with Illinois,” said Don Gimbel. Gimbel only came out today for groceries and a doctors appointment. While it's tempting to stay at home, getting out is an easy way to boost your mood.

“Too many younger, capable people choose to stop a lot of it is it's cold, it's dark, I don't want to rather than should I,” said Dr. Carl Vincent. Dr. Vincent says it is a seasonal thing.

The winter months can lead to winter blues. Besides going outside being in a brighter environment is another tip to getting through the rest of this winter.

"Light you need more exposure to light, can you work by a window can you have your office and your homes more brightly light with broad-spectrum light bulbs,” said Dr. Vincent.

Just remember, winter doesn't go on forever. We just have to get through a few more weeks.

“The groundhog didn't see his shadow so it's going to be an early spring I'm sure,” said Wainwright.