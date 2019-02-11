× New lane closures begin to impact traffic Monday

MOLINE, Illinois – A new round of lane closures will begin to impact drivers near downtown Moline on Monday, Feb. 11.

Construction of the new I-74 River Bridge will cause daily lane closures on 6th Avenue between 19th Street and 23rd Street, according to leaders with the project.

The closures will impact traffic for about two weeks.

There will be intermittent flagging to get trucks in and out of the closed lanes and also to move equipment across the road.

Drivers are asked to slow down, plan ahead, and watch for construction workers and their equipment.