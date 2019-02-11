Moline pauses its search for new Police Chief

Posted 4:45 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21PM, February 11, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois- Moline is changing its priorities for filling vacant offices. According to Interim City Administrator J.D. Schulte, the search for a new Moline Police Chief is on hold until a new City Administrator is found.

Back in November the former Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock pleaded guilty to drinking and driving. Ever since the city has been searching for someone to replace the chief. Currently Robert T. Finney of Champaign, Illinois acts as the interim Chief of Police.

Right now the City Administrator oversees the police chief. Former City Administrator Doug Maxeiner stepped down from the position in January 2019.

The city hopes to fill both positions as soon as possible.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.