Track road conditions from our all-weather vehicle ‘The Beast’ after the ice storm

Follow The Beast and Ryan Jenkins on Feb. 12 as they track road conditions in Whiteside and Clinton Counties before heading back to the Quad Cities. Northern counties got more snow, while the Quad Cities and southern counties got more ice.

Follow The Beast and Marissa Sulek on the evening of Feb. 11 as they travel through Rock Island and other parts of the Quad Cities. Ice and snow started in the afternoon and continued through the evening and morning hours.

With a winter storm warning underway that’s impacting travel, our all-weather vehicle “The Beast” is checking in on the road conditions.

Follow along live here on Facebook and get a look from inside the truck on our live blog.