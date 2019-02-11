× House fire in Muscatine puts three out of home

MUSCATINE, Iowa- A fire in Muscatine put three people out in the snow.

At about 11:36 a.m. on February 11 Muscatine firefighters responded to a house fire on Demorest Avenue.

The single family rental property had fire shooting out the second floor window. Within a few minutes firefighters put out the main fire.

The second floor had fire damage and heavy smoke damage. The first floor had smoke and water damage. No one was injured in the blaze.

At this point investigators don’t know what caused the fire. The fire and smoke caused about $25,000 worth of damages. The American Red Cross was called to assist the three residents.