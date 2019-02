× Home in Rome, Iowa burglarized

ROME, Iowa- At 12:09 p.m. on February 9 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a mobile home park.

Police report the front door of a home in the in the 100 block of East Market St. was forced open. Two television sets and several PS4 games were missing.

The residents of the lot had moved their stuff into the home but were not living there at the time.

Police believe the theft occurred after 5 p.m. on February 8.