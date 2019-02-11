Crash impacts traffic on I-74 eastbound near Colona

Update: The Henry County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the crash at I-74 has been cleared and traffic is moving again.

COLONA, Illinois — A crash on Interstate 74 was causing traffic problems just west of the interchange with Interstate 80.

A spokesperson with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened near Mile Marker 12 in the eastbound lanes. Initial reports indicate crews were called to the crash Monday afternoon, February 11 around 3 p.m.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said the crash would cause traffic to be “tangled up for a while.”

Illinois State Police were also on scene.

