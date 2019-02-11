× Autism Resource Fair will unveil a new resource for the Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- The Royal Ball Run for Autism will host the second annual Quad City area Autism Resource Fair to introduce families to over 40 local service providers.

The fair will be at Jumer’s Casino and Hotel from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on February 16. The free event will raise awareness about autism and help families connect with local services.

The Royal Ball Run organization will also unveil The Royal Guide, the first-ever Quad City area comprehensive autism resource guide. The online guide includes traditional services such as speech and language therapy, guidance for diagnosis, and parent-recommended referrals for service providers like dentists, daycare, and barbers.

According to the CDC, 1 in 59 children are now diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Chances are most people know someone with a form of autism.

“Despite the prevalence of autism, readily available resources for families managing a diagnosis – or even determining whether their child has autism, has not kept up with demand,” said Jen Hartmann, president of Royal Ball Run for Autism.