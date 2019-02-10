× River Bend Foodbank teams up with community to feed the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The River Bend Foodbank is partnering with multiple community organizations throughout February to distribute free food. Volunteers will work to distribute donated food to members of our community. Below is a list of upcoming food distribution sites.

Feb. 12 at the Esperanza Center in Moline from 1 p.m to 2 p.m. volunteers will give out milk.

Feb. 19 at the East Moline UAW Hall from 1 p.m to 2 p.m. volunteers will give out milk.

Feb. 23 at the Wood Intermediate School in Davenport, starting at 10, volunteers will distribute food

Feb. 26 at the Second Baptist Church in Rock Island from 1 p.m to 2 p.m. volunteers will give out milk.

Feb. 28 at Temple Emmanuel in Davenport, starting at 10, volunteers will distribute food

Additionally, every Wednesday in February free milk will be given out at the River Bend Foodbank.

The volunteer or donate to the River Bend Foodbank visit their website.