Elizabeth Warren to host round-table discussion in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- On February 10 Elizabeth Warren will host a round-table discussion in Davenport to prepare for the 2020 election.

From 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. in the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds the Massachusetts senator will meet with Quad City residents to discuss issues for the middle class.

Warren announced her presidential campaign February 9 in front of a crowd in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Warren has been an outspoken critic of Wall Street and an advocate for the middle class for most of her career.

The round-table discussion is free to the general public, but it is encouraged to RSVP at her website.