Elizabeth Warren stops in Davenport on first full day of campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- On February 10, Elizabeth Warren hosted a round-table discussion at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds, in Davenport, to prepare for the 2020 election.

The round-table discussion was open and free to the general public.

"I want her to further explain the millionaire tax," attendee Erik Moon said. "I wanna hear her plans."

Warren announced her presidential campaign February 9 in front of a crowd in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Warren has been an outspoken critic of Wall Street and an advocate for the middle class for most of her career. Warren discussed with the crowd about her upcoming plans and goals if elected into office.

"I want less power in the hands of giant corporations," Warren said. "I want more power in the hands of unions and their workers."

The senator also talked about raising the minimum wage in the country, and lowering student loan debt.

"I think we should reduce the cost of college," Warren said. "Reduce the cost of training and reduce the student loan debt burden."

The crowd was able to ask Warren questions directly and take photos with her afterwards.