Another potent winter storm arrives Monday

Another potent winter storm system will be taking aim at the Quad Cities in the next 24 hours. A Winter Storm WATCH has been issued for much of the area beginning 3pm Monday afternoon and ending 6pm Tuesday evening.

A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will overspread the area by the middle of the afternoon Monday (around 3pm). This will be another system that brings a variety of precipitation types with it. Areas along US20 in Northern Illinois and Northeast Iowa will see mainly snow at the onset of this event, with locations on either side of the I 80 corridor seeing a mix. Finally, locations to the south of the Quad Cities near Monmouth and Galesburg will see mainly rain through Monday night.

By Tuesday morning much of the precipitation will change over to all snow throughout the entire area. With temperatures remaining in the upper 20s, this will be a heavier, wet type of snowfall that quickly accumulates on the roads creating a slushy mess. Winds will also be increasing throughout Tuesday and as the snow comes to an end during the afternoon, some blowing and drifting will be likely creating bigger travel impacts.

When all is said and done, parts of the area will be shoveling a good amount of snow, especially north of the Quad Cities where as much as 6 inches is possible near Galena and Monticello.

Further to the south, lighter amounts are anticipated towards Princeton, Aledo, Galesburg, and Burlington. These areas will see more of a rain and snow mix throughout the event cutting down on the total snowfall accumulation.

There is still some time for minor adjustments to the snowfall accumulation forecast to occur within the next 12 hours or so. As of right now, you should prepare for significant impacts to travel by Monday night and especially into much of Tuesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

