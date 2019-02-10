A fresh round of snow likely Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A quick hitting round of light snow is still on track for this morning into the early afternoon.

The light snow is just now entering extreme eastern Iowa as of 9:30 this morning. While we are not expecting a large amount in terms of accumulation, the snow will likely reduce visibility and cause a few slick spots on area roadways.

Total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are likely, with lighter amounts to the south of the Quad Cities. Winds will remain light throughout this event limiting any blowing/drifting snow as it comes to an end around 3 this afternoon.

By this evening some leftover moisture trapped at the surface will promote the development of freezing drizzle. This will put a thin glaze of ice on elevated and untreated surfaces, especially sidewalks. Use increased caution if you'll be traveling this evening as some roads will likely be slick.

Another potent storm system arrives for Monday night into Tuesday bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow back into the region. Additional snowfall accumulations are likely with this system. We'll take a look at how much coming up tonight on News 8 at 5 and 10.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

