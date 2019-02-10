The Score Sunday – Alleman GBB, Sherrard GBB, Chasson Randle, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features Regional Champions Alleman and Sherrard. Alleman won their first Regional Title in 6 years and will play Spring Valley Hall in the Sectional Semifinal. Sherrard won their 9th Regional Title in the last 11 years, they will face Winnebago in the Sectional Semifinal.

Matt Randazzo sits down with Chasson Randle to talk about his time in the NBA and the work he is putting in to prove he belongs.

The FCA story of the week features Geneseo Senior Tori Verbeck as she comes back from another injury during her 4 year high school career.

