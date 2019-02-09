× Dixon officer who stopped school shooting named Citizen of the Year

DIXON, Illinois- The school resource officer who stopped a shooting at Dixon Highschool was named Citizen of the Year by the Dixon Chamber of Commerce.

Officer Mark Dallas intervened when a student at Dixon Highschool brought a rifle to their graduation practice on May 16, 2018. Dallas returned fire and gave the student a non-life threatening injury. The shooting ended before anyone else was injured.

Dallas has already been recognized internationally, by the Chicago Bears, and given a state holiday.

When former governor Bruce Rauner commemorated May 30 as Officer Mark Dallas Day he outright referred to Dallas as a hero.

“I’m honored and humbled by those who have referred to me as a hero, but I respectfully refuse that label and I much prefer dad,” said Officer Dallas. Dallas’ son was among the graduating seniors Dallas protected during the shooting.

The Dixon Chamber of Commerce also recognized Thomas McDonald as 2018’s Volunteer of the Year and Nicole Goodeill as Ambassador of the Year.