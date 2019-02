Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa  --  Davenport Police responded to an accident off of Kimberly Road and Bridge in Davenport around 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 9th, where a car struck someone on the cross walk.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Check back with WQAD for updates,