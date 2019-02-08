Wreck reported near train tracks in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Police confirmed there was a crash near the intersection of West 5th Street and Marquette Street where the train tracks run through Davenport.

A News 8 viewer took a picture at the scene Friday morning, February 8, showing at least one police vehicle and an ambulance on Marquette Street between 5th and 6th Streets.

A worker at a nearby business said a train had been stopped in the area since about 10:15 a.m.

