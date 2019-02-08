× Today is National Iowa Day- whats so special about the Hawkeye State?

Iowa became a state in 1846. Ever since then it’s developed a reputation of being hardworking and friendly. From the caucus to cornfields, Des Moines to Davenport, Iowa is full of interesting stories and fun facts. Below are just a few interesting tidbits about America’s source for corn.

Iowa leads the nation in corn production, providing one fifth of the corn for the United States. Iowa is also number one for soybeans, hogs, eggs, and ethanol.

Some parts of Iowa are mammoth graveyards. In 2010 a farmer and the Mahaska County Conservation Board found multiple woolly mammoth skeletons.

Marion Morrison was born in Winterset, Iowa in 1907. You might know him better as John Wayne, one of the most iconic American film stars ever.

Iowa is the greatest thing since sliced bread. At least, its because of Iowa we have sliced bread. Otto Rohweddar was born in Iowa. After years of trying to fit his hand-sliced-bread into toasters he invented a machine to cut bread for him.

What are your favorite things about living in Iowa?