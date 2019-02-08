The Score Week 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Part 1

Moline beats United township for the third time this year to clinch a share of the WB6 Title.

Rock Island with a big 4th quarter to beat Quincy to stay in the WB6 race.

Galesburg wins at John Thiel Gymnasium over Alleman.

North Scott stays undefeated with home win against Davenport North.

Bettendorf scoring a road win over Assumption to keep in the MAC race.

Davenport Central runs past Burlington.

Pleasant Valley holds on for 3 point win against Clinton.

Alleman wins Regional Title beating Riverdale. Hear from the Pioneers after their win.

Sherrard wins 9th Regional Title with Coach Swanson. Hear from the Tigers after their win.

Pleasant Valley GBB runs the table in the regular season going 20-0. Spartans talk about winning the MAC.

North Scott Girls win by 15 over Davenport North.

Bettendorf Girls hold off Assumption for 7 point win.

Muscatine wins by 6 over Davenport West.

The Score Part 2

Sterling Newman stays in front in the TRAC after win over Kewanee.

Fulton beats Orion 54-49.

Wethersfield beats Galva. Colton Quagliano goes over 1000 points for his career.

Camanche holds off Tipton for a 61-58 win.

