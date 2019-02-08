× Snowfall still on track for Sunday… Find out how much… More active next week

Great to see the sun on this brutally cold day! Sunshine though not helping those temperatures as the mercury will only reach the lower teens this afternoon with wind chills staying below zero. Winds will begin to ease up overnight and combined with clear skies and the cold air in place temperatures will dip just below zero with wind chills as cold as minus 10 degrees.

We return in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday as a system slowly pulls in from the west. After seeing another round of sunshine on Saturday comes an increase in clouds that evening. Clouds will thicken and lower that night resulting in our next round of snowfall on Sunday. 1 to 3 inches still looks likely with locally 4 inches farther north near the Illinois/Wisconsin border.

We’re also tracking another weather system for Tuesday morning. This will impact us. The question is it on track produce a wintry mix or a shoveling snow? The track will be the key. We’re get a better fix on that by the time Sunday rolls in.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

