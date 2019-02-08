Salon offers free hair and makeup to those going to “A Night to Shine”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Pure Hair Studio in Davenport is trying to lessen the price tag on prom night by offering free hair and makeup.

On Friday February 8th, every salon chair was filled with people heading to "A Night to Shine" -- a unique prom experience for people with special needs. But for salon owner Stacey Spillum, she was willing to go above and beyond at absolutely no cost.

"We decided to offer complimentary hair and makeup services to anybody attending the event," Spillum said.

Each hairstylist volunteered their time, and skill, to work off the clock past business hours.

"For myself and for my staff, I think it's a pretty easy thing for us to do," Spillum said. "This is what we do all day. This is what we're good at, is making people feel good. So for us it's a very simple offer but we're hoping it makes a pretty big impact on people."

For dance attendee, Amanda Oswald, she had first-time jitters. This will be Amanda's first year going to the prom.

"A lot of them can't afford the extra costs of getting their hair done," Amanda's mom, Patty Carey, said. "They're going to a prom so it's a special dance just in that and then to get this free hair and makeup done. And a lot of them don't wear makeup, like (Amanda) ... it makes them feel like they’re princesses and they all get to be beautiful on the outside as well as the inside."

Pure Hair Studio offered free services for last year's prom as well. This year, their clients more than doubled. "A Night to Remember" is Friday February 8th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Taxslayer Center in Moline.