Rock Island Supper Club closes, board member steps down

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Rock Island Supper Club has closed their doors and a board member has stepped down from all duties on Feb. 7, according to two Facebook posts by the organization.

One of the Facebook posts names the board member, Matt, whose last name is Ajishegiri.

The post states the club “will be taking some time off of hosting shows to make adjustments. We ask that you be patient with us and bear with us during this time.”

According to the Facebook page, the Rock Island Supper Club is “a community run, Non-Profit Music and Art collective.”

