Quad City Regional Auto Show fills Davenport's RiverCenter

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The RiverCenter in Downtown Davenport is hosting the Quad City Regional Auto Show Feb. 8 – Feb. 10.

This year’s show features more than 150 types of cars, trucks and SUV’s.

The auto show offers car enthusiasts a chance to research, compare, and dream about new model cars, trucks and SUV’s.

Representatives from local dealerships are also standing by to talk about vehicle features and specifics at the event that is described as a “non-selling, low pressure environment.”

Tickets cost $8 for Adults (13 and over), $6 for Senior Citizens, and Children under the age of 12 are free.

On Friday and Saturday, the show’s hours are 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

On Sunday, hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sunday is also Family Day).