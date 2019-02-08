Juvenile owner charged after dog found with electrical cord wrapped around muzzle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An animal advocacy group is caring for a dog that was abused, finding the dog with an electrical cord wrapped around his muzzle.

The dog, now called "Bennie," was rescued from a home in Des Moines in January of 2019, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL). The organization took Bennie in to care for him.

When officers arrived to the home, they found that the dog's kennel was covered in feces and his bowl of water was filled with blood, said the ARL.

"It was horrific," they said in a Facebook post.

The dog was treated for his injuries. Because of the electrical cord, his muzzle had swollen up to four times the normal size. Bennie was treated with medications including anti-inflammatory and antibiotics.

Caretakers say the dog is very sweet, loves attention and treats.

The owner, a minor, was charged with one count of animal neglect.