Hoover scholarship will give over $50,000 to Iowa high school juniors

WEST BRANCH, Iowa- There’s a new scholarship opportunity for “uncommon” Iowa high school juniors. The Hoover Presidential Foundation will award over $50,000 in scholarships to Iowa students with plans to reach their goals.

This is a unique scholarship which doesn’t take grades, test scores, essays, or financial need into account. Instead students are asked to come up with a project related to Herbert Hoover and his ideals. Hoover was known as a great humanitarian, an entrepreneur, an engineer, and loved technology and the environment. Winners are picked based on the originality of their project and their detailed plan to reach the goal. The deadline to submit proposals is March 15, 2019.

Up to 15 students will be chosen for the program with each receiving $1,500 stipends. Three $10,000 scholarships are awarded to study at a two- or four year college anywhere in the United States. Finalists spend an expense-paid weekend in West Branch, Iowa during the summer between their junior and senior year. There they receive mentoring and assistance in developing their projects. In October of their senior year finalists present their projects at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library-Museum.

The scholarship is funded entirely by the private donations and sponsored through the Herbert Presidential Foundation, a nonprofit support group for the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library. Herbert Hoover, Iowa native and the nation’s 31st president, is the inspiration for the award. He noted, “We believe in equal opportunity for all, but we know that this includes the opportunity to rise to leadership . . . to be uncommon.” More information and applications may be found on the scholarship website.