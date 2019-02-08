× Dixon man faces theft charges amid scam investigation

DIXON, Illinois — An investigation into scams around the area led to the arrest of a Dixon man, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Police said 34-year-old Justin E. Epps was facing theft charges as a result of their investigation. The investigation started on February 2, police said Epps was taken into custody on February 7.

Epps was held in the Lee County Jail on $25,000 bond, police said.

There were no further details on what the scam investigation entailed. More arrests were pending as the investigation continued.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for rewards up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.