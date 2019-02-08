Dancing with GMQC: Corn hats and “shake your booty!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday on Good Morning Quad Cities, we want to see what gets you dancing. It's part of our segment "Dancing with GMQC" sponsored by Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

The segment is all about you showing us what makes you want to dance.

This week features a daddy-daughter duo! Lindsey Hampton Adams shared this video of her husband, Tommy, and their daughter, Claire. The two are dancing away in their living room, both wearing corn hats on their head.

The caption on the video said, "Sometimes a little girl just likes to dance in the living room with her daddy. Added bonus is dancing with corn hats on your head!"

You can submit YOUR dancing videos to the WQAD Facebook page or email them to "news@wqad.com" with "Attn: GMQC" in the subject line and you could appear on Good Morning Quad Cities.