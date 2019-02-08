CitiBus rider finds gun near Davenport elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A rider getting off a public bus found a gun on the lawn of an elementary school in central Davenport.

The gun was found Friday morning, February 8, on the grass boulevard northwest of Adams Elementary School, according to Dawn Saul with Davenport Schools. The CitiBus driver called Davenport police.

While waiting for officers to arrive, Adams' security worker kept the scene secure until the gun was taken by police said Saul.

Parents of students enrolled at both Adams and Williams Intermediate School were notified, she said.

This is the second gun-related incident at a Davenport school within one week. On Tuesday, February 5, a student at Davenport West High School was seen leaving the school with a handgun.

Davenport Police are investigating both incidents.

Adams Elementary is located at the intersection of North Division Street and West 29th Street.