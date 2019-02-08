× Chili Cookoff Contest

National Chili Day is the fourth Thursday in February (February 28, 2019). On this day we honor one of America’s favorite winter dishes–chili! This February, WQAD and Fareway are asking viewers to send us their chili recipe for the chance to be a guest on Good Morning Quad Cities and News 8 at 11am LIVE and cook their chili for our panel of judges.

Submission period is February 8 – 17th. A panel of judges will select 2 finalists to be LIVE on-air for a final cook off on Thursday, February 28th starting in Good Morning Quad Cities. A panel of judges including WQAD anchors and sponsor will judge the finalists’ chili LIVE and select a final winner during News 8 at 11 that day.

You must be able to come in and cook your chili that day (2/28/19). You will need to be at News 8 studios from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. and then back from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The final winner will receive a $250 gift card from Fareway.

Click here for complete rules.