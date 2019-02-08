× Apprenticeships available to young Quad Cities artists

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- Young artists in the Quad Cities have the opportunity to use their skills to beautify their hometown.

Applications are now open for the 2019 QC Arts Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship program.

Metro Arts is a community arts program bringing together artistically-talented young adults and professional local artists to create public works of art to beautify the Quad Cities. The paid apprenticeship offers students the chance to work on murals, street art, sculptures, photography, and performance across the region.

Any student age 15-21 are eligible to apply. Students need a letter of recommendation to be entered into the application and interview process. The deadline to apply is March 1. The Spring projects will occur in late April and May. Summer projects will take place June 10-June 11.

For more information, and to apply, visit: http://www.quadcityarts.com.