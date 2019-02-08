8 Weeks of Winter Fun: This indoor option takes kids’ exercise to new heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter can be a tough time to stay active in the Midwest. That's why WQAD News 8 is partnering with ORA Orthopedics to help people find ways to get out and move with "8 Weeks of Winter Fun."

Trampoline parks have exploded over the last several years," said Dr. Michael Pyevich, with ORA Orthopedics. "Back in 2010, there were three in the entire nation, now there are more than 800."

There are three in the Quad Cities alone: Elevate in Milan, Altitude in Davenport and Helium in Eldridge. The parks allow kids to stay active, healthy and have fun doing it.

But despite the fun, medical experts advise jumpers use caution.

"Injuries are usually because there are more than one person jumping on the trampoline," said Dr. Pyevich, "that's when an injury occurs."

With the proper safety tips, trampoline parks are a great way to pass the time on winter days. A couple things to keep in mind: have adult supervision and keeping one child per trampoline will reduce the risk of injury.

