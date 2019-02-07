Watch this rescued bald eagle’s journey from injured baby to adult release

DECATUR, Illinois — An eagle rescued by two Quad City kayakers was released yesterday.

A couple Kayaking on the Rock River found a baby eagle, who had fallen from its nests, wounded and struggling in June, 2018. They called the Illinois Raptor Center.

Over the past year and a half, workers at the center helped heal the bird’s broken leg and nurse it back to health.

On Feb. 4, 2019, the center published a video on their Facebook page, which details the bird’s rehabilitation and release.

Watch the video above.