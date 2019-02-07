× The Current evacuated after worker is injured by mix of chemicals

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A worker at the Current hotel was injured and people in the building were evacuated Thursday morning, February 7.

According to the Davenport Fire Marshal, the worker had mixed chemicals in the basement, causing minor injuries to the worker.

HazMat was called to the scene; the truck was taking up the northbound lanes of Main Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

As of 12:20 p.m. people were still not allowed back into the building.

The fire marshal said the situation was under control and there was no danger to the public.