Teen accused of firing gun at Galesburg festival sentenced to prison

GALESBURG, Illinois — An 18-year-old who was accused of firing a gun during the 2018 Galesburg Railroad Days festival has been sentenced to prison.

Latrell Patterson was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after firing shots into the air at the festival in June of 2018.

Patterson pleaded guilty to the charge, according to the Galesburg Register Mail.

The teenager has been in the Knox County Jail since the incident.

On Thursday, February 7, Patterson was sentenced to two years in jail. With time served and a requirement to serve only 50% of his sentence, the teen could spend fewer than six months incarcerated.