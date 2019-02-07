× Major cold overnight… Light shoveling snow still on track later this weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory will be extended until 9pm this evening for the entire area.

Temperatures which were hovering around the freezing mark this morning are already plummeting into the 20s this afternoon as gusty west winds blow in some sharply colder air. This may aggravate a few of the power lines and branches with the recent ice build up to snap. That fall will continue overnight with temperatures dipping into the single digits and wind chills approaching 20 degrees below zero. Expect Wind Chill Advisories to be posted for parts of the area overnight.

Another concern during this period will be the iciness building from standing water earlier today. Untreated roadways, sidewalks and neighborhood streets will be impacted the most. So, be careful if you’re going to be out and about.

Skies still look bright in the next couple of days. Wind chills will remain below zero on Friday with highs only in the lower teens. On Saturday, highs will climb in the 20s before another system arrives that night into Sunday. This will lead to a a light shoveling of snowfall by Sunday morning.

Another potential snow maker is still on track for Tuesday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

