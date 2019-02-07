× Scott County leaders trying new tactic to keep juveniles out of jail

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Leaders in Scott County have agreed to a new plan to help keep juveniles out of jail.

On Thursday, February 7, the Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the “Auto Theft Accountability Program.” It’s a program that brings first-time offenders face-to-face with their victims.

The program comes at no cost to the county, funding will come from the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Board of Supervisors Chair Tony Knobbe said they’ve gotten good feedback from the public on the program.

“We’re obligated to try something new,” he said.

The program was expected to begin as early as April.