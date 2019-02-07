Rock Island GBB, Augie wins CCIW, Chasson Randle proving himself, Brandon Krusey leaving North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Island Girls Basketball beat United Township 88-50 to win their 40th straight conference game. Brea Beal becomes the first Western Big 6 player boys or girls to win 40-straight conference games.

Augustana Men's Basketball earns a share of a 5th straight CCIW Title. this is the first time this has been done in league history. Hear what the players have to say about the historic moment.

Chasson Randle is getting a chance to prove he belongs and has the ability to play in the NBA. Randle is ready to make the most of his opportunity.

Bettendorf punches their ticket to the State Team Duals for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs are a 6-seed and have their sights set on a big prize.

Brandon Krusey is leaving the davenport North Football team to become the Head Coach at Mason City. Krusey was 11-16 in three years with the Wildcats.