× Power outages: Iowa, Illinois communities affected by ice storm

Several power outages have been recorded throughout Illinois and Iowa on Feb. 7.

Here are the current large outages for major power companies in News 8’s viewing area.

Davenport, Iowa — (11:50) There are 20 customers affected due to a tree touching a power line. Crews are currently working on the situation. The power outages started at 7:54 a.m. It’s unclear when the power will be restored. These customers are served by MidAmerican Energy.

Louisa County, Iowa — (11:50) There are 528 customers affected near Morning Sun. The outage happened at 11:34 a.m. It’s unclear what caused the outages or when power will be restored. These customers are served by Alliant Energy.

Sterling, Illinois — (11:40) There are 312 customers affected along just off of Pennington Road. Crews are currently assessing the situation. There is no information on the cause or estimated time of restoration. It’s unclear when the outages began. These customers are served by ComEd.

Washington County, Iowa — (11:45) There are more than 500 customers affected in rural Washington County near Washington and Wellman. Most of the outages happened shortly after 10 a.m. Crews are either on site or en route. It’s unclear what caused the outages or when crews will restore power. These customers are served by Alliant Energy.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.