Icy glaze this morning, new snow coating this afternoon, then major cold

There's a lot on the weather menu this morning with more high-impact wintry weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues through early afternoon for most of us. However, an Ice Storm Warning in effect for Henry County, Iowa.

Several rounds of a wintry mix will work through the area through noon today. Depending on local temperatures, this could lead to some significant icing. I wouldn't even be surprised to see more lightning and hear more thunder. The other day, sleet (ice pellets) made for some better traction. The set up today will not yield much of that since the atmosphere on top of us is rather warm.

Normally, car thermometers aren't that accurate. However, in times of cloudy, rainy weather, they can be good indicators of when you'll encounter ice. Just don't realize it too late! A glaze of ice is nothing to mess around with, even with four-wheel drive.

Temperatures will hover between 31-35 degrees this morning.

After lunch today, light snow is possible as temperatures fall through the upper 20s. Up to an inch is possible from the Quad Cities with 2-5 inches in the Iowa City-Cedar Rapids areas. Temperatures will plummet in the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. Gusts could exceed 30 mph at times.

Overnight lows will dip to 4 degrees with peak wind chills down to -20 degrees. For that reason, Wind Chill Advisories can be expected. More snow is coming Sunday with a few inches a good bet. Something bigger and more interesting looms for Tuesday of next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen