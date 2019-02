Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- After more than two months into winter, the City of East Moline started to run low on salt.

The director of maintenance services said he budgeted for 2,100 tons of salt. As of early February 2019 the city had about 800 tons left, following a barrage of snowstorms since the start of 2019.

The city placed a new order for salt but it may not arrive until Monday, February 11.

To stretch the current supply, crews can mix salt with sand or add more brine.