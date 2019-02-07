$10,000 reward offered for information in October shooting that killed Moline man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A $10,000 reward for information has been posed in the case of Corey Harrell, who was shot and killed downtown Moline on Halloween.

The deadly shooting took place behind City Hall Wednesday morning, October 31, 2018, but began over on River Drive, where police said one vehicle was shooting at another.

Police said 22-year-old Corey Harrell was being targeted by "unknown offenders." They were last seen fleeing the area westbound on 7th Avenue in a newer model black SUV.

The $10,000 reward doubles what was previously available for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible. The reward comes from CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities as well as private donations.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140.

