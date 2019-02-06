Wheel of Misfortune; Paul Canini III

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 34-year-old Paul Canini III. He's 5'7", 165 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted in Scott County for failure to appear on charges of assault with serious injury and theft 2nd degree.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.