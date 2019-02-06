Third-generation farmer recaps his experience at State of the Union address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Third-generation farmer, Tom Mueller, usually spends his days on his family farm in Edginton, Illinois. However, on Tuesday Jan. 5th, Tom spent the day at the nation's capitol for the State of the Union Address.

As Congresswoman Cheri Bustos' guest, Tom spent the day meeting with lawmakers like Illinois Senator Dick Durbin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- a moment he says was very surreal.

"It`s kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity," Tom said. "When you set up in the gallery and look down and there are all the senators, all the congressman, the Supreme Court, the President, joint chiefs of staff... that's the US government that's sitting right there and it's quite impressive."

But Tom went to the capitol wanting answers. Specifically, on the tariffs that Tom said have virtually stopped a lot of exports into other countries.

"I wanted to hear that there was some movement to get rid of the tariffs on agricultural products and that a lot of progress was made on doing some trade deals and well I didn't hear too much on that," Tom said.

Tom also wanted to hear more about the improvements to infrastructure to rebuild bridges and roads so farmers "can get (their) commodities to the export markets easier."

"I know that Congress is eager to pass an infrastructure bill and I am eager to work with you on legislation to deliver new and important infrastructure investment," President Donald Trump said in his address.

The President also touted a thriving economy under his administration. However, Tom said farmers are still feeling the impact.

"there's one segment of the economy that is not performing very well and that's the agricultural economy," Tom said. "President Trump was elected on the fact that he was quote 'the art of the deal' and we just have not seen too many deals yet."

Next week, President Trump's top negotiators are heading to China to continue trade talks before negotiations end March 1st 2019.