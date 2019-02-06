× Thieves steal more than $12k in merchandise from Kewanee Walmart

KEWANEE, Illinois — Police are looking for the thieves responsible for stealing more than $12,000 worth of items from Walmart.

In a Facebook post, police say the thefts happen early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 1. The suspects drive a late-model white Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Still shots from security cameras show the two men police believe are involved in the crime. One can be seen running out of the store with a gray bin full of goods.

Police are asking for anyone with knowledge about the incident to call them at (309)853-1911.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.