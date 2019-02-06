Sheriff’s department warns drivers to be aware of downed power lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Illinois -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department resurrected a video taken in late January to use as an example of what drivers need to watch out for.

The department posted a video to their Facebook page of a live power line down on a roadway. In the video you can hear the person recording say, "here's a prime example why to always pay attention when driving."

The video showed a power line down on the road, right in the way of where a vehicle would drive.

"This power line has actually snapped and is completely on the roadway in front of me, if you were just driving down the road you would have no idea at all until it was too late," he said.

The video serves as a reminder to be careful when driving after winter weather storms.