QC man dead after weather related crash

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa-A Rock Island man is dead after icy conditions caused him to lose control and hit a semi.

February 5, Demarco M Thornton, 30, was driving North on Highway-61 around 6:30 p.m.

He was driving a 2010 Honda Odyssey close to 260th street when the icy conditions caused him to lose control.

According to police he slid into the opposite south-bound lane and hit a semi head-on.