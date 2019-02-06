× Police investigating Geneseo house fire as arson

GENESEO, Illinois — Police are investigating a fire that took place in a home on Feb. 5, stating they believe it was the result of arson.

The Geneseo Police and Fire Departments responded to 240 East Second Street after reports of smoke coming from the home, according to a press release. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

The release states officials determined there was “a high probability that the fire was set intentionally by an unknown subject(s).”

The police are asking for anyone with information regarding the fire to call (309) 944-5141.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.