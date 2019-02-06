People across the QC make their mark on the ice to remember cancer fighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois – Dozens of people came out to remember those who lost their lives to cancer by painting the ice in their memory.

Cancer is a sickness that makes its mark on anyone at any time.

“It’s horrible is what it is,” says Cheryl Shagena.

Cancer has affected Shagena, that’s why she’s out on the ice – to leave the mark of people closest to her, like her father.

“He had the same brain cancer that John McCain passed away from,” Shagena explains.

She uses each stroke to remember the man she lost and the legacy he left behind.

“Some people would say he’s a hero. And since we won’t see his name in lights it’s here on the ice,” says Shagena.

On Wednesday, people all over the Quad Cities came to honor anyone who has fought or is currently battling cancer.

The names will stay on the ice when the Quad City Storm hockey team takes the rink this weekend.

For Shagena, there are more marks to make, more people to remember that cancer took from her.

“This one is for my mother, Ma, she passed away from a throat esophagus cancer,” remembers Shagena.

Shagena also know cancer doesn’t discriminate.

“Trevor and Logan and those are Iowa’s sons. They passed away from cancer this summer,” Shagena comments. “Leukemia, both boys were into race cars.”

And now it’s her mission to make sure people remember.

“To be able to have their names on here if nothing else for myself and my kids and our family that they were here that they existed,” says Shagena.

Leaving behind their memory, a mark that even cancer can’t erase.

On Saturday the QC Storm is having their “Hockey Fights Cancer Night”. The money form each ticket will be donated to Gilda’s Club to provide free support to anyone affected by cancer.