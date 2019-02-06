× New Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the area… Roads may be slick in places

A new Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect after 6pm this evening and last through most of the day Thursday.

Temperatures will stay just above freezing through the evening hours before dropping near the freezing mark after midnight. Our next system will be pulling in at the same time bringing mostly a cold rain event for the overnight hours into Thursday morning. For areas more north and west, the mercury could drop a couple of degrees colder. This will lead to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and light snow. This is where roadways could be a little slick in spots by morning rush. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s by noon, Thursday before tumbling through the afternoon and evening hours as colder winds blow in out of the west. Any cold rain that morning will quickly end with some light snow or flurries activity that afternoon. By then, temperatures will already be in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits!

Temperatures by Friday morning will be in the single digits with wind chills as cold as the minus teens. Plenty of sun that day but not enough as daytime highs will only be in the lower teens.

We’ll climb our way back around 30 by Sunday as our next system arrives with some light snowfall.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

