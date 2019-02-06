× Muscatine shooting “not a random act of violence”

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa- Two people were sent to the hospital after several men with weapons were reported to be outside a Muscatine home.

Around 3 a.m, on February 3, the Louisa County Sheriff received a tip that there were multiple men outside of a house with guns in the area of 172nd Street and 93rd Avenue, rural Muscatine.

After police intervened two people were transported to the Muscatine hospital by Ambulance.

One of these people had a single gunshot wound, they both were released.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

This case remains under investigation. If anyone has any information about this case they can contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 523-4371